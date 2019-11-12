Man sparks Twitter debate after buying flowers for girlfriend's best friend

Three might not be a crowd for one Indiana college student — and her boyfriend, and her best friend — after the woman recently praised her beau on social media for buying flowers for her gal pal after she was cheated on.

In the days since the young woman shared the news to Twitter, the collegian has admitted she’s “shocked” that her boyfriend’s good deed has gone viral, especially after commenters began debating whether or not the well-intentioned gesture crossed the boundary of friendship into romance.

“My best friend was cheated on by her boyfriend, and MY boyfriend bought her flowers just to show her that she deserves better than a cheater,” Abi Gibson wrote on Twitter last week, sharing photos of purple blooms. “He knows if he’s dating me, he’s dating my friends.”

The Ball State University student's tweet quickly received over 3,000 shares, 22,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments — some from folks sharing their very heated reactions.

One user told Gibson that it was her own duty to cheer up her best friend after her heartbreak, while another agreed that it would only be OK for someone to “maybe” give flowers to their significant other’s mother.

"Your boyfriend is also dating YOUR FRIENDS," one wrote, using the author's own wording against her.

In defense of the good deed, fans of Gibson’s beau said the man was a “gentleman” and insisted that the thoughtful gesture was totally innocent.

Other Twittizens, meanwhile, seized the moment to poke fun at the chatter, declaring that the trio was officially in a “love triangle.” One commenter asked Gibson, for example, if she’d mind if her boyfriend and best friend split a bottle of wine (instead of exchanging flowers) to discuss the incident.

Commenting on the overnight hype, Gibson told BuzzFeed News she was “shocked” by the backlash her story has since received.

The 21-year-old explained that her boyfriend, Max Kupfer, was recently inspired to surprise Gibson’s friend Stephanie with flowers after her boyfriend cheated on her, in hopes of cheering her up.

"I didn’t think it would come off creepy or overstepping, especially since they’re close friends," Gibson said of Kupfer and Stephanie’s friendship, insisting that social media commenters “misinterpreted” her words.

"I meant it more as a metaphor...my friends are his friends," she told BuzzFeed of her initially writing that her beau was "dating my friends."

"I wanted to cheer her up and do something nice for her,” Kupfer, 21, echoed in agreement.

According to Stephanie, the sweet surprise was so overwhelming and unexpected, the flowers “almost made [her] cry."

"It made my day better knowing I had people around me who cared for, and supported, me so much," she said of the kind act. "I really appreciated the gesture."

Gibson added that her boyfriend’s “heart of gold” is what makes him so special to her in the first place.

"Max has a heart of gold and he cares about the people I keep close to me, which is everything I could ask for in a boyfriend,” she said.