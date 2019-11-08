Man proposes with 'Will you marry me?' chest tattoo

Talk about making things permanent.

One man in the U.K. recently popped the question to his girlfriend in a creative way, getting “Will you marry me?” tattooed on his chest – complete with boxes to mark either “yes” or “no” – over his heart. Fortunately, the daring ask went well, as the woman accepted his proposal.

The unnamed couple got engaged at Gods of Ink Tattoo Studio in Gloucester, England, when the man surprised his partner with the unique ink, according to news agency South West News Service (SWNS).

"What an amazing way to propose,” a rep for the tattoo studio said, per SWNS. "His girlfriend who was with him and had no idea what he was having done was shocked by his proposal and she happily ticked the 'yes' box.

"Congratulations to you both," the rep added.

Tattoo artist Juris Jurison completed the body art, commenting that marriage-proposal tattoos have not been “a common occurrence” in the two years he’s worked at the parlor.

"It was rather unique. It reminded me of being at school when you wrote notes at school, asking your girlfriend if she wanted to go out with you,” Jurison said. "It was quite a random occurrence, he rung up about an hour before to ask if we could do it because either people wouldn't do it or didn't have space.

"When she came in, the main tattoo was already done and she said, ‘Oh my god, I love you,’ and said ‘Yes of course,’” he recalled of the shocked bride-to-be. “Then she drew in the heart and we tattooed that on.”

"[The customer] was nervous at the beginning, but I think it is a really cool idea. ‘Carpe diem,’ as they say."

The Gods of Ink customer is in good company, too: A California man also used a “Will you marry me?” tattoo (albeit on his knee) to propose in the spring.

Those gentleman, however, ultimately fared better than the English man who accidentally tattooed the wrong wedding date on his finger.