Man becomes TikTok star for unusually long thumb

TikTokkers have given the thumbs up to a digit-al star who has gone viral for doing ordinary things with his extraordinarily long thumb.

Jacob Pina claims that his right thumb is about four-and-a-half inches long, and has drawn a following of nearly 1 million on TikTok for doing silly stunts with his famous finger since joining the video-sharing platform last year.

“It’s real, but the thing is I have to dislocate and extend it for it to look long,” the Westport, Mass., man told NBC Boston Channel 10 in a Friday interview. “It’s not painful, it’s normal. I’ve been doing it for years.”

In a candid clip posted earlier this week, Pina joked that he needed to “cool off” and dunked his thumb in a bucket of water, in a video that’s since been viewed 6.1 million times.

In other memorable moments, Pina has used his famous digit to turn on faucets, knock over random objects and win many thumb wars, a game he alleges he’s "never lost.”

Growing up, Pina’s mom Karen Pragana said that she never worried about her son’s freaky finger.

“He never had trouble using his hands or anything like that. He’s very lanky, and I have always said, you have piano fingers — or surgeon’s fingers. But no, it was never a concern,” she told The Boston Globe last year. “I always joked with him that it got that way from gaming. He’s a big-time avid gamer.”

In other rules of thumb, the TikTok sensation insisted that his toes were more typical.

“Everybody asks that! No, I don't have long toes,” Pina said.