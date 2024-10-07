Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Man stumbles across gem worth thousands hidden in dirt: 'It's like nothing else'

Outback crystal hunter told Fox News that the gem is worth 'several thousand' dollars

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Australian crystal hunter discovers priceless gem hidden in dirt Video

Australian crystal hunter discovers priceless gem hidden in dirt

Patrick Gundersen, an Australian rockhound, recently found a priceless crystal hidden in the dirt of Australia's Northern Territory. The crystal hunter said he does not intend to sell the gem. (Credit: Instagram/@crystals_of_australia)

A rockhound scouring the Australian Outback recently unearthed a unique crystal hidden in a pile of dirt.

Patrick Gundersen, who shares his adventures under the handle @crystals_of_australia, spoke with Fox News Digital about the find on Monday. He found the quartz in the Hart's Range of Australia's Northern Territory over the summer.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gundersen is seen digging up the quartz and pulling it out of the ground. He told Fox News Digital that the gem weighs more than four pounds.

The striking crystal, which is an elestial quartz, is mostly whitish with a purple tip. According to Gundersen, elestial quartz have secondary growth on them — which is visible in the gem expert's pictures.

MYSTERIOUS GRAVESTONE IN VIRGINIA REVEALS 400-YEAR-OLD SECRETS: ARCHAEOLOGISTS

Split image of clean crystal, crystal in dirt

A crystal expert recently told Fox News Digital that he uncovered an elestial quartz worth thousands. (@crystals_of_australia / Instagram)

"What makes it so unique is the striking growth patterns along the sides of it," the crystal expert explained. "Then to be tipped with a perfect amethyst crystal on top is just so unique."

"Pieces like this are such a reminder to me of how incredible nature is."

DIVERS FIND 130-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK WITH INTRIGUING PAST HIDDEN IN LAKE MICHIGAN

Elestial Quartz

The elestial quartz contains "striking growth patterns," which adds to its value. (@crystals_of_australia / Instagram)

Elestial quartz are more commonly found in Brazil and Madagascar, though some have been found in the United States. The fact that this crystal was found in Australia is unusual.

"Given the rarity of the formation and the fact that it’s from Australia, it could easily be worth several thousand dollars," he explained. "But I’ve decided to keep it for my own collection as it’s like nothing else I’ve found before."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Gundersen holding quartz, digging

Patrick Gundersen shares his adventures under the handle @crystals_of_australia. (@crystals_of_australia / Instagram)

The crystal expert also said that his interest in rockhounding runs deep.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the shapes and colors of crystals," Gundersen explained. "Even as a kid, my best friend had an old quarry on his property, and we used to crawl around on our hands and knees picking up tiny quartz crystals."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Patrick holding gem

Gundersen told Fox News Digital that he became interested in rockhounding as a child. (@crystals_of_australia/Instagram)

"Later in my teens, I began to research more places to explore and headed off on longer adventures into the Australian outback."

Gundersen added that these types of discoveries usually take research and time, which makes the hobby even more enjoyable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, the thrill has always been the treasure hunt element," he said. "It takes research and lots of exploring, but there's nothing more magical than the reward of finding something really special – like this crystal!"

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Deals