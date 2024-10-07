Man stumbles across gem worth thousands hidden in dirt: 'It's like nothing else'

A rockhound scouring the Australian Outback recently unearthed a unique crystal hidden in a pile of dirt.

Patrick Gundersen, who shares his adventures under the handle @crystals_of_australia, spoke with Fox News Digital about the find on Monday. He found the quartz in the Hart's Range of Australia's Northern Territory over the summer.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gundersen is seen digging up the quartz and pulling it out of the ground. He told Fox News Digital that the gem weighs more than four pounds.

The striking crystal, which is an elestial quartz, is mostly whitish with a purple tip. According to Gundersen, elestial quartz have secondary growth on them — which is visible in the gem expert's pictures.

"What makes it so unique is the striking growth patterns along the sides of it," the crystal expert explained. "Then to be tipped with a perfect amethyst crystal on top is just so unique."

"Pieces like this are such a reminder to me of how incredible nature is."

Elestial quartz are more commonly found in Brazil and Madagascar, though some have been found in the United States. The fact that this crystal was found in Australia is unusual.

"Given the rarity of the formation and the fact that it’s from Australia, it could easily be worth several thousand dollars," he explained. "But I’ve decided to keep it for my own collection as it’s like nothing else I’ve found before."

The crystal expert also said that his interest in rockhounding runs deep.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the shapes and colors of crystals," Gundersen explained. "Even as a kid, my best friend had an old quarry on his property, and we used to crawl around on our hands and knees picking up tiny quartz crystals."

"Later in my teens, I began to research more places to explore and headed off on longer adventures into the Australian outback."

Gundersen added that these types of discoveries usually take research and time, which makes the hobby even more enjoyable.

"For me, the thrill has always been the treasure hunt element," he said. "It takes research and lots of exploring, but there's nothing more magical than the reward of finding something really special – like this crystal!"