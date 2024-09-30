Divers find 130-year-old shipwreck with intriguing past hidden in Lake Michigan

A long-lost shipwreck hidden in the depths of Lake Michigan has recently been discovered by a team of maritime experts — nearly 130 years after it sank.

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) announced the discovery of the John Evenson, a tugboat built in 1884, in a Facebook post on Sept. 20. The vessel sank during an ill-fated trip in June 1895.

The WHS told Fox News Digital on Saturday that two maritime historians named Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck had initially discovered the shipwreck.

The two used historical newspaper accounts and sonar images that eventually led them to the shipwreck, which sat 42 feet below the surface.

WOMAN OUT FOR WALK STUMBLES UPON ONCE-IN-A-DECADE DISCOVERY

Before becoming a shipwreck itself, the John Evenson was used to locate and salvage wrecked ships, in addition to towing other vessels and breaking ice.

"The ship was not a cargo ship, it was actually a tugboat," maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen explained. "It would have been used to tow vessels into Sturgeon Bay, break ice or assist stranded ships."

The WHS explained that on the fateful day, the ship was sailing after receiving some repairs when its captain "thought it would be more profitable for the tug to return to work."

EXPERTS STUNNED AFTER CORPSE OF MEDIEVAL CATHOLIC SAINT IS UNCOVERED, FOUND IN REMARKABLE CONDITION

"They waited outside the Sturgeon Bay Ship canal for the next vessel that required a tow into the canal," the WHS described. "The steambarge I. Watson Stephenson with two barges in tow signaled for a tug."

"The John Evenson ran out to the ship, and while attempting to take the line, crossed the Stephenson’s bow. The Stephenson was traveling fast and hit the Evenson’s stern, which swung the tug across its bow flipping it over."

The John Evenson sank in a mere three minutes. The tugboat only carried five people in total, and four of the crew members were able to escape.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Only one person was killed, the ship's engineer — and his remains were found not long after.

"He washed ashore about a month later, so his remains are not associated with the site," Thomsen told Fox News Digital.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

The recent discovery is not the first time that divers have searched for the ruined ship. The ship's owners once tried to find it, but they abandoned their mission for insurance purposes.

"[The owners] vowed to raise and salvage their former tugboat, but they quickly ran into trouble," the WHS explained in its Facebook post. "They had surrendered the ship as a total loss and already received the insurance payout. If the Laurie Brothers raised the tug, the insurance underwriters could claim ownership."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because of this, the Evenson was left on the bottom of Lake Michigan."