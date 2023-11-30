Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Man shocked to discover source of headaches for 5 months is pair of chopsticks inside his skull

The man recalled getting in a fight while he was out drinking months earlier

Stepheny Price
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

A pounding headache led to a shocking discovery for a man in Vietnam, after the source of the pain was revealed to be a pair of chopsticks. 

After the man experienced severe headaches for five months, doctors at Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi told the 35-year-old man that he had a pair of chopsticks lodged inside his skull, according to the New York Post.  

Upon checking into the hospital on Nov. 25, a CT scan revealed that the man was suffering from a rare, potentially life-threatening neurological condition that was caused by the pair of chopsticks that had allegedly gone up his nose and into his brain. 

The Post reported that while the man was initially surprised at how chopsticks ended up inside his skull, he soon remembered a fight he was involved in while out drinking five months prior. 

Brain scan

A scan of a man's head revealed a pair of chopsticks lodged inside his skull in Vietnam. (iStock)

The patient reportedly told doctors that he could not recall many details from the fight, but did remember someone stabbing him in the face with an unknown object.

MRI Brain Scan of head and skull with hand pointing

Brain scan of a human head. (iStock)

The surgeons were able to successfully remove the chopsticks and the patient was said to be in stable condition, waiting to be released from the hospital.