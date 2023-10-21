Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Man poses as mannequin in storefront, goes on shopping spree after mall closes

The man posed in the mall store window as a mannequin, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Police arrest man who posed as store mannequin, robbed shopping center Video

Police arrest man who posed as store mannequin, robbed shopping center

Police in Poland arrested a man who posed as a store mannequin and robbed mall stores multiple times. 

An alleged thief found a clever way to hide from authorities in Poland — posing in a store window as a mannequin.

"A 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window," police said in a translated statement.

"In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras."

AIRPLANE DRAMA, INCLUDING 'FIERCE ARGUMENT' BETWEEN COUPLE, RESULTS IN DIVERTED FLIGHT, POLICE PRESENCE

Police said that the clever thief posed in the window display — motionless — until the mall store closed.

Man

The man posed in a mall store window until the store closed, police said. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

Once the last customer had left and the mall doors were secure, the man broke from his stance and robbed a jewelry stand, police said.

Authorities said that the thief came back for round two on "another occasion." 

Police arrest the man

Polish police arrest the 22-year-old thief who robbed mall stores. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

This time, he "ate his fill" at one of the food stations before stealing a new outfit. 

Afterward, he returned to have some more food.

Polish authorities said that eventually the man's "luck ran out" and he was noticed by mall security guards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested and police said that he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Man spotted in mall

The alleged thief attempts to crawl under a mall store door. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

This was not the man's first time stealing from a shopping mall, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Police said that he took money from a cash register and attempted to steal other items after it closed.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.