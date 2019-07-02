Man offering 1-bedroom home as reward for missing dog

An Arizona man has increased the reward for his missing dog from cash to a one-bedroom home.

Eddie Collins of Tucson lost his beloved 2-year-old chihuahua, Jenny, in April, he told News 4 Tucson.

Collins said his pet went missing from a Circle K, and that he has spent every day since then searching for her.

“I’ve looked everywhere,” Collins said to News 4. “I go to the dog pound every day. I go to the humane society.”

However, after months of coming up empty-handed, Collins is now offering a one-bedroom home and land in Benson, Ariz., to whoever can find Jenny.

“I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home,” Collins said. “I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”

The dog, who Collins calls “part of my family,” has yet to be found since he shared news of the reward on Friday.