Man credits Chick-fil-A food for stunning weight loss, plus state adds REAL ID 'emergency' appointments

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tom Carroll, left, weighing 360 pounds and, right, after he lost 132 pounds, which he credits to eating a salad from Chick-fil-A every day.

Tom Carroll lost over 100 pounds, and he credits it in part to a salad from Chick-fil-A. (Tom Carroll)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

SALAD DAYS: After suffering serious chest pains, a Rhode Island man lost 132 pounds by committing to a daily Chick-fil-A salad and healthier lifestyle habits. He shared his story with Fox News Digital.

'MEANS THE WORLD': After the recent mass shooting on campus, students at Florida State University have shown their thanks to the police officers who helped keep them safe by delivering water, snacks and lunch.

'LIFE OR DEATH SITUATIONS': New Jersey launches a "REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program" as Americans rush to obtain new identification by the deadline of May 7 in order to fly domestically in the US.

real id sign

REAL IDs will be required soon in order for U.S. air travelers to fly domestically, leaving DMVs struggling to meet demand. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

