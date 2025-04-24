Man credits Chick-fil-A food for stunning weight loss, plus state adds REAL ID 'emergency' appointments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

SALAD DAYS: After suffering serious chest pains, a Rhode Island man lost 132 pounds by committing to a daily Chick-fil-A salad and healthier lifestyle habits. He shared his story with Fox News Digital.

'MEANS THE WORLD': After the recent mass shooting on campus, students at Florida State University have shown their thanks to the police officers who helped keep them safe by delivering water, snacks and lunch.

'LIFE OR DEATH SITUATIONS': New Jersey launches a "REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program" as Americans rush to obtain new identification by the deadline of May 7 in order to fly domestically in the US.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

THINKING OF MOM – Gift your mom a unique gift while staying within a budget when you shop through Amazon Haul. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION