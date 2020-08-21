Man asks brother with Down syndrome to be his best man in heartwarming viral video

2020 could use more moments like this.

Heartwarming video of a 24-year-old groom-to-be and his younger brother has gone viral, as it shows the man asking his brother to be the best man at his wedding, catching him completely off guard.

Will Claussen, who is getting married next July, popped the question to his brother and best friend Henry, 22, who has Down syndrome, In The Know first reported. Claussen says he was the first person to understand his brother when he first spoke, and the two have grown up to be inseparable.

In the video, Will and Henry are seen outside shoveling when Henry finds a buried message in a bottle. In it the note read: “Henry Joe, you are already the best bro, and my very best friend, so will you please say yes and be my best man?”

Henry instantly lights up, surprised, and jumps into his big bro’s arms, giving him a hug saying yes to the heartfelt request. The duo then exchange "I love yous."

Needless to say, the video is tugging at the Internet's heartstrings.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one commenter wrote on Will’s Instagram page of the post, which garnered dozens of congratulatory notes.

“This was the best thing I’ve seen in a while,” another user commented, thanking Will for sharing the intimate moment.

“How sweet is that? We all needed a feel-good moment,” another well-wisher wrote.