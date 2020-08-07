Homecoming king, queen unexpectedly reunite decades later on dating app, get married

It took 28 years for the homecoming king to finally marry his queen.

In 1992, Gregory Dabice and Janet Fenner were crowned homecoming king and queen of Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.

On August 1, 2020, the couple were married in the same place on the football field where they were crowned almost three decades before.

Dabice and Fenner knew each other in college through Greek life, but never dated, according to NorthJersey.com. They told the website that during their college years they were opposites.

"He was the player fraternity boy and I was the goody-goody," Fenner said.

After they graduated, they parted ways. They both got married and had children, but in 2016, they both divorced, NorthJersey.com reported.

Dabice and Fenner didn’t keep in touch, but last year they found themselves on the dating app Bumble.

Fenner “randomly” swiped right on Dabice without recognizing him, she told Montclair State.

Dabice, however, recognized Fenner when he saw her profile.

"I was stunned in so many ways," he told NorthJersey.com. "She looked the same. I hadn't even thought of her in years and there she was. It was unreal."

He said he messaged her saying: “Is that you, Janet?” and that night they met for drinks, according to NorthJersey.com.

"There was instant trust and warmth," Dabice said. "We just slipped right into the conversation as if we were sitting in the school cafeteria. I didn't want it to end."

The couple decided to wait a year to get married so their children -- Dabice has five children and Fenner has two -- could adjust.

According to NorthJersey.com, Dabice proposed on April 5, after the two families had been separated for two weeks to quarantine.

On their wedding day last week, the chief of Montclair State’s police officiated the wedding and the school’s mascot Rocky the Red Hawk was the ring bearer, NorthJersey.com reported.

The couple reportedly decided to postpone their honeymoon until after renovations on Dabice’s house, which will make room for Fenner and her two sons, are completed.

