©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Makeup artist transforms herself into A-list celebs, claims she's even fooled her boyfriend

Liss Lacao has amassed over 25,000 followers on Instagram

By Emma Dunn | SWNS
A make-up artist has become an internet sensation after transforming herself into popular celebrities — even fooling her friends and phone.

Liss Lacao, 29, has recreated the recognizable features of celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Dolly Parton, the Queen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She's so good, she's even fooled her iPhone — which has facial recognition — and her friends into thinking she was one of the A-listers.

Liss Lacao, after transforming herself to look like Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga.

Liss Lacao, after transforming herself to look like Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga. (SWNS)

Lacao spends four to eight hours carefully transforming herself into each of the celebrities. In doing so, Lacao has racked up 25,000 followers on Instagram over lockdown, and loves constantly improving her makeup skills.

"I know I've done a good job when my phone doesn't recognise my face and let me in," said Lacao, from Bromley, Kent. "I even fooled my boyfriend into thinking I was Joe Exotic from Tiger King."

Lacao, seen here as Joe Exotic (from "Tiger King") and John Travolta (by way of Danny Zuko from "Grease"), claims she fooled her own boyfriend with the former look.

Lacao, seen here as Joe Exotic (from "Tiger King") and John Travolta (by way of Danny Zuko from "Grease"), claims she fooled her own boyfriend with the former look. (SWNS)

Lacao said her friends now "know to expect it," but still finds it "funny" to FaceTime them while looking like a celebrity.

"I love doing the transformation. It takes me hours, but the time just flies as I'm having so much fun," she said.

Lacao became a makeup artist six years ago, and started challenging herself to transform into A-listers last year. She was surprised at how much her social media took off after she started doing the videos, quickly amassing over 25,000 followers.

Lacao became a makeup artist six years ago, and started challenging herself to transform into A-listers last year. She was surprised at how much her social media took off after she started doing the videos, quickly amassing over 25,000 followers. (SWNS)

"I just started doing it for fun so I was blown away by the reaction," she said.

Lacao creates her transformations with highlights, contouring, eyeshadow and shading, and devotes at least several hours on each look. She looks at a few photos of the celebrity before painting her face to resemble that of the celebrity.

"One of my favorites to do was David Bowie," she said. "I'm a massive Bowie fan so that was cool."

Lacao now gets requests from her followers to do certain stars, and recently created a look modeled after chef Gordon Ramsay.

Lacao modeling her Gordon Ramsay and Queen Elizabeth looks. She spends four to eight hours carefully transforming herself into each of the celebrities.

Lacao modeling her Gordon Ramsay and Queen Elizabeth looks. She spends four to eight hours carefully transforming herself into each of the celebrities. (SWNS)

"I've loved doing this and I'll keep going after lockdown," Lacao said. "It's kept me motivated and I love trying to improve my skills.

"The goal is to always have my phone not recognise me and lock me out."

Following her success, Lacao has said she's inspired to move her career into the film industry.

This story was originally published by South West News Service.