Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Makeshift animal shelter near Ukraine-Poland border struggles to get supplies for abandoned pets

Volunteers are the shelter say that they've found abandoned animals with notes attached to them from their owners, who fled the Russian-Ukraine war

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russian-Ukraine war continues to rage across the country, millions of people are fleeing the violence. While many families have decided to bring their pets with them, others were forced to leave their beloved animals behind.

A shelter at the Ukraine-Poland border has been created to care for these animals, WTOP news reports. The workers, who are volunteers, are caring for cats, dogs and many other animals who have been rescued from Ukraine.

LIVE UPDATES: UKRAINE'S CAPITAL WILL IMPOSE CURFEW AFTER BRUTAL BOMBARDMENT, LEADERS TO MEET ZELENSKYY

A makeshift pet shelter near the Poland-Ukraine border is struggling to get supplies for the animals that it's taken in.

A makeshift pet shelter near the Poland-Ukraine border is struggling to get supplies for the animals that it's taken in. (iStock)

One worker said that many of the animals are traumatized and likely came from areas that were attacked by Russian forces.

"Some of them are street dogs, they have never been in human hands," Sonja Mortensen-Dissing told the Associated Press. "Other ones are family dogs that are just left, and sometimes with a letter where they write, ‘We hope we can find our dogs and cats again.'" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many Ukrainians have fled to Poland to escape the violence of the Russian invasion.

Many Ukrainians have fled to Poland to escape the violence of the Russian invasion. (iStock)

Another worker explained to the news outlet that volunteers have attempted to drive food and supplies to areas affected by the war, but the danger involved sometimes make this impossible.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A woman who was evacuated from Irpin, a city not far from Kyiv, cries kisses a cat she's holding in a blanket at a triage point in Ukraine.

A woman who was evacuated from Irpin, a city not far from Kyiv, cries kisses a cat she's holding in a blanket at a triage point in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Fox News previously reported that many families are choosing to bring their pets with them, despite the difficulties this adds to their journey.

Victoria Trofimenko, a 42-year-old mother, wanted to stay in Kyiv with her family, but she eventually fled the capital with her daughter, mother, dog and cat after missiles and explosives hit close to home.

"I can’t leave dogs or cats," Trofimenko said. "I have to take responsibility."

The family boarded a train to Hungary before they settled in Prague, Czech Republic.

Trofimenko noted she felt grateful for the protection her family’s dog has provided during their arduous journey.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan