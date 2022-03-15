Makeshift animal shelter near Ukraine-Poland border struggles to get supplies for abandoned pets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russian-Ukraine war continues to rage across the country, millions of people are fleeing the violence. While many families have decided to bring their pets with them, others were forced to leave their beloved animals behind.

A shelter at the Ukraine-Poland border has been created to care for these animals, WTOP news reports. The workers, who are volunteers, are caring for cats, dogs and many other animals who have been rescued from Ukraine.

One worker said that many of the animals are traumatized and likely came from areas that were attacked by Russian forces.

"Some of them are street dogs, they have never been in human hands," Sonja Mortensen-Dissing told the Associated Press. "Other ones are family dogs that are just left, and sometimes with a letter where they write, ‘We hope we can find our dogs and cats again.'"

Another worker explained to the news outlet that volunteers have attempted to drive food and supplies to areas affected by the war, but the danger involved sometimes make this impossible.

Fox News previously reported that many families are choosing to bring their pets with them, despite the difficulties this adds to their journey.

Victoria Trofimenko, a 42-year-old mother, wanted to stay in Kyiv with her family, but she eventually fled the capital with her daughter, mother, dog and cat after missiles and explosives hit close to home.

"I can’t leave dogs or cats," Trofimenko said. "I have to take responsibility."

The family boarded a train to Hungary before they settled in Prague, Czech Republic.

Trofimenko noted she felt grateful for the protection her family’s dog has provided during their arduous journey.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.