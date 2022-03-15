Putin moves to seize foreign planes, Zelenskyy says fleeing Russians 'supply' his army: LIVE UPDATES
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued into Tuesday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin moving to seize foreign planes amid aviation industry woes and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mockingly thanking fleeing Russian troops for 'supplying' his army.
incoming update…
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday that would give Russian airlines the ability to seize foreign-owned airplanes so they can be re-deployed for domestic flights amid crippling sanctions that have negatively impacted its aviation industry.
The law would allow the airlines to take and operate planes leased by foreign companies that have stopped businesses operations in the country over its invasion of Ukraine, the state-owned TASS news agency reported. The planes will be certified by certification centers and test laboratories, the news outlet reported.
The move is an attempt to circumvent Western sanctions that have resulted in multiple countries, including the United States, closing their airspace to Russian airliners.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his people victory in the war against Russia and noted that Russian troops are fleeing the battlefield, leaving supplies for his army. He urged the soldiers to withdraw.
"The 19th day of our resistance is over. Historical war. Another difficult day, which is still approaching our victory. Approaching peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy began, according to his presidential office.
He noted that "the enemy is confused" and did not expect stiff resistance. "Their soldiers know this. Their officers are aware of this. They flee the battlefield. They abandon equipment," he added.
"We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "Today, Russian troops are, in fact, one of the suppliers of equipment to our army. They could not imagine such a thing in a nightmare."
He addressed the Russian soldiers, urging them to surrender.
Live Coverage begins here