Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After nearly a decade, a Philadelphia Lyft driver is returning to the streets and reprising his role as "Philly Jesus."

Michael Grant, who was known as "Philly Jesus," became a social media celebrity nearly ten years ago when he first took on the role.

Grant took local station Fox 29 along for a ride in his holy Acura, complete with gospel music playing along with the Holy Bible on the dashboard and rosary beads in his hand.

"It’s like a church on wheels – you know that’s how I look at it now," Grant said. "I pick up a passenger, and they see me dressed like this and I turn back and say ‘Jesus is taking the wheel today’ and then I play gospel music on gospel radio."

TEXANS' CJ STROUD TAKES HIGH ROAD AFTER NBC FACED BACKLASH FOR CUTTING QB'S JESUS MENTION

Grant was arrested for trespassing at an Apple Store back in 2016, which he told Fox 29 prompted him to exit the social media scene. Then, a few years later, a divorce and the deaths of his dad and grandmother also kept him away from his role.

However, nearly a decade later, he told Fox 29 he felt the need to put on the robe again and hit the road with his message.

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER'S POST OF SON'S SCHOOL 'DISCIPLINARY INCIDENT' FOR SAYING 'JESUS CHRIST' GOES VIRAL

"I tell them what I do, that I’m an artist a Christian artist… I dress up like my superhero Jesus and play gospel music and give me a follow on social media," said Grant. "Philly Jesus, Lyft driver."

Grant's shifts are ten hours a day, six days a week, taking only on Sunday off, and he said not all his customers enjoy the act, but he said spreading his word from behind the wheel is a lot safer than walking the streets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God blessed me with a car, God blessed me with a job. Beats walking on the street. Jesus rode a donkey. 'Philly Jesus’ is riding in a car," Grant said.