Loyal dog saves camper's life after running miles for help: 'No words'

Good dog!

A loyal canine recently saved its owner's life after running for miles to guide others to the scene of a horrific car crash in Oregon.

In a Facebook post published on June 3, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said its deputies learned of the crash on Monday morning. Officials received a report about "a vehicle over an embankment on U.S. Forest Service Road 39."

"The reporting party explained that his brother, Brandon Garrett, had not made it to his camp yesterday afternoon," the post stated. "Family members located his vehicle this morning but were unable to reach it due to the terrain."

"One of his dogs traveled the nearly four miles to their camp, which alerted the rest of the party that something was wrong," officials added.

Heart-stopping pictures show the truck flipped to its side in the middle of a rocky creek. Authorities used a high-line rope system to rescue the victim.

"Members of the Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team set up their rescue equipment and began the difficult task of reaching Garrett," the post stated. "Once the team was able to reach him, they loaded and secured him in a rescue basket."

"He was connected to a highline rope system and pulled across the ravine, where he was transferred to a group of SAR members and medical personnel," the sheriff's office added. "Garrett was transported by Halfway Ambulance to the Life Flight helicopter, where he was airlifted to a regional hospital."

An investigation found that Garrett was traveling with his four dogs when he "failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to plummet off the embankment."

"Garrett was able to crawl approximately one hundred yards from the vehicle, where he spent the night," the Facebook post said. "The rest of the party continued to search for him, and family members located his vehicle on the morning of June 3rd."

"The three remaining dogs were located alive at the crash scene."

Fox News Digital reached out to local authorities to inquire about pictures of the dogs but did not get a response.

Locals commended first responders in the Facebook post's comments section – and applauded the dogs, too.

"All four dogs are heroes, specially the dog with great memory who ran 4 miles back to camp and alerted the family," one commentator said.

"Amazing. Thankful for this outcome. Somebody get that dog a bone, he saved his person," another remarked.

"No words… dogs go above and beyond. always," a third Facebook user wrote.