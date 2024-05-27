Expand / Collapse search
Dog rescued after being chased off 'steep cliffside' by raccoons: video

San Francisco dog fell off a steep cliff after encountering raccoons

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
San Francisco pup's life saved by first responders after falling off cliff Video

San Francisco pup's life saved by first responders after falling off cliff

Cushy-Pup, a dog that was chased by raccoons off a cliff in San Francisco, was rescued by first responders on Sunday night. Officials confirm that the dog was unharmed. (Source: San Francisco Fire Department)

A lucky California dog was rescued by first responders after being pursued by raccoons and falling off a cliff over Memorial Day weekend.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) reported that the incident took place in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood in Central San Francisco on Sunday night.

According to FOX 2 San Francisco, the dog – whose name is Cushy-Pup – was rescued at around 10:30 p.m. More than a dozen fire department officials were at the scene to facilitate the rescue.

"It was reported that raccoons chased Cushy-Pup and fell off a cliff," the SFFD told Fox News Digital.

Split image of dog at rescue scene

A San Francisco dog was rescued from a cliff after an incident involving raccoons. (San Francisco Fire Department)

Fire department officials also told Fox News Digital that the canine was found 20 feet down a "steep cliffside."

"Cushy was about 20 feet down a steep cliffside off an estimated 70-foot cliff side," the spokesperson explained.

Video shows first responders using ropes and flashlights to get the dog out of the tall grass. 

Firefighters working with flashlights at scene

The San Francisco Fire Department reported that Cushy-Pup the dog was found unharmed. (San Francisco Fire Department)

Eventually, a harness-wearing first responder was lowered onto the cliffslide. Thanks to rope rescue equipment, he was able to capture the pup and set the animal free.

Despite the frightening incident, Cushy-Pup was found unscathed.

"Luckily, there were no injuries. Cushy has been reunited with its human companion," the fire department said.

Official releasing dog in high grass

Fire department officials told Fox News Digital that the canine was found 20 feet down a "steep cliffside." (San Francisco Fire Department)

No additional details about the incident are known at this time.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.