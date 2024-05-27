Dog rescued after being chased off 'steep cliffside' by raccoons: video

A lucky California dog was rescued by first responders after being pursued by raccoons and falling off a cliff over Memorial Day weekend.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) reported that the incident took place in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood in Central San Francisco on Sunday night.

According to FOX 2 San Francisco, the dog – whose name is Cushy-Pup – was rescued at around 10:30 p.m. More than a dozen fire department officials were at the scene to facilitate the rescue.

"It was reported that raccoons chased Cushy-Pup and fell off a cliff," the SFFD told Fox News Digital.

Fire department officials also told Fox News Digital that the canine was found 20 feet down a "steep cliffside."

"Cushy was about 20 feet down a steep cliffside off an estimated 70-foot cliff side," the spokesperson explained.

Video shows first responders using ropes and flashlights to get the dog out of the tall grass.

Eventually, a harness-wearing first responder was lowered onto the cliffslide. Thanks to rope rescue equipment, he was able to capture the pup and set the animal free.

Despite the frightening incident, Cushy-Pup was found unscathed.

"Luckily, there were no injuries. Cushy has been reunited with its human companion," the fire department said.

No additional details about the incident are known at this time.