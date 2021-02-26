Louisiana dog burned in kennel fire becomes first canine to undergo new skin treatment

A dog that was severely burned in a fire will become the first canine to undergo a new "breakthrough" treatment to heal her.

Sadie, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was injured when a heat lamp and hay in her kennel to keep her warm in the winter weather caught on fire, WWL in New Orleans reported.

Sadie was burned on 70% of her body, according to the report. A veterinary surgeon, Dr. Dena Lodato, stepped in to help, and Sadie is being treated with hyperbaric oxygen and pain medication.

Now, burn doctors from University Medical Center New Orleans are also pitching in to help Sadie with a new treatment: AVITA Medical RECELL, according to the report.

Under the RECELL treatment, doctors use a sample of the patient’s skin to create a spray that helps regenerate the outer layer of skin, according to AVITA. It can be prepared and used in a half-hour.

"I just really want people to know that we are here for them," Dr. Nicole Kopari, a surgeon at UMCNO, told WWL. "We’re here for the community, and our care for these patients extends much beyond just the hospital, even to their pets."

AVITA donated the RECELL kit for Sadie’s treatment, according to the report. It has never been used to treat a dog before.

Jeff Dorson, executive director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, told WWL that "this is a breakthrough moment" for pets and the people who care about them.

After Sadie recovers, she will be going to a rescue group in New Jersey, according to the report.