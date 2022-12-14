Expand / Collapse search
Lose weight, stay healthy and make money: Americans reveal their 2023 New Year's resolutions

Americans in Nashville aim to be better parents and enjoy life more in 2023

Teny Sahakian
By Teny Sahakian | Fox News
Americans in Nashville shared their 2023 New Year’s resolutions, some of which included getting in better shape, being a good parent and enjoying life more.

NASHVILLE – Americans in Nashville shared their 2023 New Year’s resolutions, which ranged from getting in shape to being a good parent. 

"It's always the same," one woman, Angie told Fox News. "Spend time with friends and family." 

Another, Kenny, said: "Definitely to move out of my parents' place."

WHAT ARE YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS? WATCH:

After a difficult few years due to COVID-19, the effects of pandemic lockdowns and record-high inflation, several people said their goals in 2023 were to lose weight, to stay healthy and to make more money

One man, Bill, said his goal was to "continue to walk as much as possible."

Blake, a Tennessee native, told Fox News his resolution was to "work, take care of the kids, be a good daddy. That's about it."

Nicky, a New Yorker visiting Nashville, said his 2023 resolutions were to "be a better person and give back more."

Nicky, a New Yorker visiting Nashville, said his 2023 resolutions were to "be a better person and give back more." (Fox News/Teny Sahakian)

'DRY JANUARY' CAN WORK, YES, BUT BEWARE A 'BOOZY DECEMBER': EXPERTS

"I would say travel more," Jane, from Ohio, said. "What would you say?" she asked her husband, Brad.

"Care about people more," he replied.

Ray told Fox News his New Year's resolution was to "live life to the fullest, no matter who's president."

Ray told Fox News his New Year's resolution was to "live life to the fullest, no matter who's president." (Fox News/Teny Sahakian)

However, a number of people said they didn’t make New Year’s resolutions

"I'm more of a small steps kind of a person instead of a big resolution during New Years," Daniel said. 

Teny Sahakian is an Associate Producer/Writer for Fox News. Follow Teny on Twitter at @tenysahakian. 