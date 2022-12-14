Lose weight, stay healthy and make money: Americans reveal their 2023 New Year's resolutions

Americans in Nashville shared their 2023 New Year’s resolutions, which ranged from getting in shape to being a good parent.

"It's always the same," one woman, Angie told Fox News. "Spend time with friends and family."

Another, Kenny, said: "Definitely to move out of my parents' place."

After a difficult few years due to COVID-19, the effects of pandemic lockdowns and record-high inflation, several people said their goals in 2023 were to lose weight, to stay healthy and to make more money.

One man, Bill, said his goal was to "continue to walk as much as possible."

Blake, a Tennessee native, told Fox News his resolution was to "work, take care of the kids, be a good daddy. That's about it."

"I would say travel more," Jane, from Ohio, said. "What would you say?" she asked her husband, Brad.

"Care about people more," he replied.

Nicky said: "Be a better person, do more, give back and enjoy life more."

Ray from Pennsylvania said his resolution was to "live life to its fullest no matter who's president."

However, a number of people said they didn’t make New Year’s resolutions.

"I'm more of a small steps kind of a person instead of a big resolution during New Years," Daniel said.

