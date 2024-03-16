Expand / Collapse search
Loose pig in Louisiana sends sheriff's department on wild goose chase through the woods

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reminded people to 'please keep your livestock contained'

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Police in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, had a bit of an unusual call the other day: A pig was on the loose. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office described the adventure in a Facebook post on March 13 — noting the irony of police officers being summoned to help capture a pig. 

"Oh, the irony with this one," the Facebook post read, also noting, "There's likely gonna be various pics (and possibly videos) going around the ole face app, and we like to get ahead of the joke if we can." 

PIG NAMED 'KEVIN BACON' GOES ON THE RUN, AMUSES WISCONSIN TOWN

"Heck… Let's just embrace it," the department also wrote in the post.

In the post, the department said a call came in "regarding a stray Miss Piggy running loose off Dixie Ranch Rd. in Slidell." 

Small pig looking in pigsty.

Police officers from St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, were recently called to capture a loose pig (not pictured) — and plenty of hijinks ensued.  (iStock)

The city of Slidell is located about 30 minutes northeast of New Orleans. 

The officers, armed with cookies to lure the pig and a rope to tie her up, were photographed standing behind the pig. That's when "things got wonky."

COW-CUDDLING AS STRESS RELIEF: IT'S 'NATURALLY RELAXING,' SAYS AN ANIMAL SANCTUARY

"There was definitely more than a brief foot pursuit through the woods," the post noted. 

Attempts to capture the pig apparently did not go as planned. 

Pig at county fair

The department wrote that one deputy tried and failed to capture the pig (not pictured) — which then ran into the woods.  (iStock)

"Deputy Joey Schwindling makes a sad attempt to rope Miss Piggy," the post also noted. "Heck y'all, we are not trained on this stuff." 

Another deputy had much better luck in attempting to capture the loose pig.

"Our farm-raised Deputy Katie Robbins was on the scene and saved the day with her roping abilities," said the department. 

PIGS AND A PLAYLIST? FARMER FINDS HIS PIGS ARE HAPPIER WHEN THEY HEAR MUSIC

The pig was brought to the St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services after unsuccessful attempts to find her owners. 

"She was reunited with four of her co-defendants," said the Facebook post. "Apparently, she and her buddies busted out." 

close up of pig

The pig (not pictured) and four of her "co-conspirators" were taken to local animal control. Their owner is free to pick them up, said the sheriff's department.  (iStock)

"If these are your pigs (the squeely ones… not us), please go get your critters by showing proof of ownership," said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

The department reminded everyone to "please keep your livestock contained." 

This is the second time in less than a month that the police have had to intervene in the rescue of an escaped pig.

In Wisconsin, a pig named Kevin Bacon escaped from his enclosure and made his way to a house about a mile from where he lived. 

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department — along with some cookies, marshmallows and other sweet foods — assisted with escorting Kevin Bacon back to his house.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's Office for comment.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.