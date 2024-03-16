Loose pig in Louisiana sends sheriff's department on wild goose chase through the woods

Police in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, had a bit of an unusual call the other day: A pig was on the loose.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office described the adventure in a Facebook post on March 13 — noting the irony of police officers being summoned to help capture a pig.

"Oh, the irony with this one," the Facebook post read, also noting, "There's likely gonna be various pics (and possibly videos) going around the ole face app, and we like to get ahead of the joke if we can."

"Heck… Let's just embrace it," the department also wrote in the post.

In the post, the department said a call came in "regarding a stray Miss Piggy running loose off Dixie Ranch Rd. in Slidell."

The city of Slidell is located about 30 minutes northeast of New Orleans.

The officers, armed with cookies to lure the pig and a rope to tie her up, were photographed standing behind the pig. That's when "things got wonky."

"There was definitely more than a brief foot pursuit through the woods," the post noted.

Attempts to capture the pig apparently did not go as planned.

"Deputy Joey Schwindling makes a sad attempt to rope Miss Piggy," the post also noted. "Heck y'all, we are not trained on this stuff."

Another deputy had much better luck in attempting to capture the loose pig.

"Our farm-raised Deputy Katie Robbins was on the scene and saved the day with her roping abilities," said the department.

The pig was brought to the St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services after unsuccessful attempts to find her owners.

"She was reunited with four of her co-defendants," said the Facebook post. "Apparently, she and her buddies busted out."

"If these are your pigs (the squeely ones… not us), please go get your critters by showing proof of ownership," said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The department reminded everyone to "please keep your livestock contained."

This is the second time in less than a month that the police have had to intervene in the rescue of an escaped pig.

In Wisconsin, a pig named Kevin Bacon escaped from his enclosure and made his way to a house about a mile from where he lived.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department — along with some cookies, marshmallows and other sweet foods — assisted with escorting Kevin Bacon back to his house.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's Office for comment.

