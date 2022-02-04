Little boy in northern Morocco is stuck in a well: Is there hope for him?

A little boy in northern Morocco has been stuck deep down in a well — and rescuers have been racing to try to get to him and save his life.

Rescue workers are frantically digging to try to reach the 5-year-old boy, who is trapped down a 32-meter (105-foot) deep well, officials said on Thursday.

As of Friday evening 9 p.m. ET, the race continues.

The boy has been stuck in the well, located in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province, since Tuesday evening.

Rescuers said on Thursday they have managed to get down oxygen and water to him, and got a response from him.

"I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe," his mother Wassima Kharchich told local television 2M.

"Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust."

Khalid Agoram, the boy’s father, told another local broadcaster that he had been looking for his son for hours on Tuesday before figuring out that he had fallen into the well.

Rescue workers used a rope to provide an oxygen tube and water to the boy.

Yet they were unable to reach the hole where he is trapped.

On Friday evening, they apparently are just several feet away from him and have dug a parallel tunnel to try to reach him.

Earlier, they sent down a CCTV camera to monitor him, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency.

Local reports said that emergency teams are standing by to take the boy to the hospital the moment he's freed from the well.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this piece.