Little boy from Minnesota has 'wrong' answer when mom asks who made him 'so cute'

When Jessica Kusske was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

"Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things," Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question "Who made you so cute?"

"He said, 'mom' every single time," Kusske said. Until of course, Jax's dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That's when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, "daddy."

He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she's "so cute too."

"The shock you hear in my voice is genuine," she said. "He [Jax] had never answered 'daddy' until that moment. Now he only answers, 'daddy.'"

Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she's happy to share Jax's videos with the world.

"He's got quite a following," Kusske added.