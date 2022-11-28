Expand / Collapse search
Little boy from Minnesota has 'wrong' answer when mom asks who made him 'so cute'

4-year-old Jax says the cutest thing while his mother was helping him with his speech skills

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
When Jessica Kusske was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she'd gotten him to say the cutest thing. 

"Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things," Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question "Who made you so cute?" 

"He said, 'mom' every single time," Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax's dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That's when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, "daddy."

He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she's "so cute too."

Jessica Kusske told Fox News Digital that her son Jax has "quite the following."

Jax smiles for the camera as he holds the number four to commemorate turning four.

"The shock you hear in my voice is genuine," she said. "He [Jax] had never answered 'daddy' until that moment. Now he only answers, 'daddy.'"

Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she's happy to share Jax's videos with the world. 

Jax smiles while being held by his mother, Jessica, for a selfie.

"He's got quite a following," Kusske added.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.