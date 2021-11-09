Baby helps mom make adorable, handmade Christmas ornaments on TikTok

If you need a Christmas decoration idea that includes your little bundle of joy, you’re going to want to check out this mom’s TikTok video on DIY tree ornaments.

Kansas mom Chloé shared her baby-friendly ornament tutorial to the video-sharing platform last year and it has gone on to reach 37,200 views.

"You’ll need paint, [plain wood] ornaments, glitter, a bag and a child or a pet or yourself," Chloé explained in her video.

To make the DIY craft, Chloé recommends covering the ornaments with globs of paint before placing them in individualized plastic sandwich bags.

"Then just let your child play around with it, smear the paint around," Chloé said. "Mix it all up."

When the ornaments are removed from their respective bags, Chloé said the edges can be cleaned up a "little bit." DIY holiday crafters can then sprinkle glitter and then add twine after the ornament has dried up.

"Write a little message on the back," Chloé added. "And there you have it, DIY Christmas ornaments."

Chloé continues to share craft ideas and family updates with her husband and daughter Elli. The @ChloéBoboey account has more than 406,500 TikTok followers.