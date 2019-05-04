'Wine styles' of the rich and famous on display at Napa Valley auction

For wine lovers with money to spend, the Super Bowl of annual wine charity events -- where the wealthy mix it up with celebrity chefs and vintners to raise millions by bidding on high-end goods -- is right around the corner.

Last year’s Auction Napa Valley event in California’s wine country raised $13.6 million, Bloomberg reported. Since 1981, the auction has raised $185 million for community health programs and local charities.

Up for bid will be exotic travel, jewelry, exclusive experiences and rare Napa wines. Last year, buyers spent nearly $1,000 each for a bottle of VGS Chateau Potelle Fourmeaux cabernet blend.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Katy Perry will kick off the live auction bidding by rattling off some of her biggest hits. Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, will be the culinary headliner.

“Everyone we considered for big roles had some kind of connection to charity,” says Paula Kornell, head of the live auction celebration committee. “Ayesha Curry has a tireless commitment to kids, including the 13 million children in America struggling with hunger.”

The exclusive event is part philanthropic and part decadence, according to Bloomberg.

One year, an attendee listening to retired race car driver Danica Patrick share memories of her racing days with a group of potential bidders wandered off and fell over drunk. Another incident involved a recent college graduate who got carried away while bidding on a 2006 Aston Martin vehicle. He won with a bid of $280,000.

His mother paid it for him.

This year’s three-day event runs from May 30 through June.