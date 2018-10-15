Rare wine auctioned at Sotheby's breaks record for most expensive ever sold

Now that must be some good vino.

Several bottles of French wine sold for record bids at Sotheby’s in New York Saturday, Quartzy reports.

The Romanee Conti vineyard made only 600 bottles of burgundy in 1945, and two of those were auctioned off over the weekend.

IDAHO FISH AND GAME COMMISSIONER GETTING REQUESTS TO RESIGN AFTER HUNTING 'FAMILY OF BABOONS' ON AFRICA TRIP

The first bottle was purchased for $558,000, smashing Sotheby’s estimate of $32,000, and the second vintage from the same year sold for $496,000, despite “scuffed, torn, and partially missing labels.”

Three more Romanee Conti bottles from the 1937 vintage sold for $310,000 each despite being estimated to go for $40,000.

Combined, all five bottles from the personal cellar of wine producer Robert Drouhin, brought in a staggering $1.98 million, with each breaking the previous record for most expensive bottle of wine of any size (not including those auctioned for charity).

This record was held by a 375 six-liter bottle of Cheval-Blanc 1947, which sold in Geneva in 2010 for $304,375.

The two bottles from 1945, which Sotheby’s described as “rare and wonderful,” also broke the previous record for a standard-sized wine bottle, which was $233,000 bottle sold in Hong Kong in 2010.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Earlier this month, a bottle of 60-year-old whisky sold for a world record of almost $1.1 million to a private telephone bidder from Asia during an auction by Bonhams in Edinburgh.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 — dubbed the Holy Grail of whisky by connoisseurs — topped the previous best by about $45,000.