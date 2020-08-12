Man has lifelike wax sculpture made of his dead wife for housewarming

A businessman in India made sure his wife’s memory would be kept alive forever.

Srinivasa Gupta, 57, unveiled a lifelike wax figure of his deceased wife Madhavi on Saturday at his new bungalow in Koppal, a district in the Indian state of Karnataka.

The home was built specifically in Madhavi’s honor, according to The News Minutes. Before her death in a car crash three years ago, she had reportedly dreamed of having a bungalow.

A year after her death, Gupta decided to build the bungalow in her memory.

According to The News Minute, he reportedly talked with 25 architects before deciding to hire Mahesh Rangannadavaru, who suggested commissioning a statue of Madhavi. He even recommended a toymaker to build the figure.

“I don’t regret it at all,” Gupta reportedly said. “This is the kind of gesture I was looking for. I placed the order about a year ago. I gave them several pictures of my wife. She looks so real.”

Gupta’s bungalow was completed in July, but he waited until Saturday to hold a housewarming party to show off the house -- and the statue.

He reportedly warned family there would be a surprise, but didn’t tell them what it was.

“Everyone was so surprised,” he said. “They all believed for a few seconds that it could actually be my wife. It was my wife’s dream to construct a bungalow. Now she is not there to live in it. The statue is a way to reinforce that she is still here.”

