House and Home
Published

'Laundry rooms in any location' is a new home trend: report

Washer and dryer units aren’t being banished to kitchens and basements anymore

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Is your laundry room a danger zone? Video

Is your laundry room a danger zone?

How to prevent accidents

Laundry rooms in residential homes appear to have come a long way in the last century.

Advancements in washer-dryer technology and current interior design trends have inspired families to think outside the box when it comes down to laundry room placement, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Kitchens and basements may have been go-to spots for laundry rooms, but quieter and compact machines are allowing people to put washers and dryers in other parts of their home where plumbing and electricity hookups are in place, the nonprofit news agency reported.

The first electric washing machine and dryer were made in the 1900s, according to Encyclopedia.com.

The first electric washing machine and dryer were made in the 1900s, according to Encyclopedia.com. (iStock)

The AP named four home design trends that are being applied to laundry rooms throughout the country. 

Space-saving

In smaller homes or apartments, standing washer-dryer units are reportedly gaining popularity.

"Stacked machines conserve space," Jeanne Chung, a California-based interior designer, told the AP.

Standing washer-dryers can be hidden in closets or bathrooms, according to Chung.

Chung went on to note that families who stick to side-by-side washer-dryers in rooms like kitchens have been able to mask the appliances "underneath countertops to make use of every inch."

Dressing up the space

Not everyone wants to hide their laundry room.

Abby Gruman of Abby Leigh Designs in New York City told the AP that people are taking time to dress up the space around their washer-dryers.

Hillary Stamm, an interior designer at HMS Interior Design in El Segundo, California, likes to use wallpaper, textured tiles and colorful patterns in laundry rooms.

Hillary Stamm, an interior designer at HMS Interior Design in El Segundo, California, likes to use wallpaper, textured tiles and colorful patterns in laundry rooms. (Hillary Stamm via AP)

"[Laundry rooms are] another area to design and decorate," she said.

Gruman noted that people are "taking a risk with a bright, fun wallpaper."

Maritza Capiro, an interior designer in Coral Gables, Florida, likes to incorporate drawers and cabinets in laundry rooms, so household items can be stored away in an organized manner.

Maritza Capiro, an interior designer in Coral Gables, Florida, likes to incorporate drawers and cabinets in laundry rooms, so household items can be stored away in an organized manner. (Mayra Roubach/Maritza Capiro via AP)

Meanwhile, Florida-based interior designer Maritza Capiro said home renovators can decorate a laundry room with wall tiles, faux stone, bold patterns and nature prints.

Outside of kitchens and basements

People who opt to skip the kitchen or basement for their laundry room are choosing other areas which can be located on the first or second floor or inside a garage, according to the AP.

This image provided by Samsung shows a laundry room with a dark blue washer and dryer. The room is decorated with a marble patterned statement wall, a stone countertop and dark wood shelves and cabinetry. It's accented with a woven hamper and textured rug.

This image provided by Samsung shows a laundry room with a dark blue washer and dryer. The room is decorated with a marble patterned statement wall, a stone countertop and dark wood shelves and cabinetry. It's accented with a woven hamper and textured rug. (Samsung via AP)

Gruman told the AP that she’s seeing laundry rooms on the level that a master bedroom is on in newly constructed homes.

She said she’s also noticed that people are doubling up on standing washer-dryer units.

"Instead of one, people want two," she said.

Capiro, on the other hand, said she’s seeing clients put washers and dryers on both the first and second floor.

Usually, she’s noticed a washer-dryer placed near a bedroom and another washer-dryer placed near a kitchen. Many of these kitchens have a utility sink, according to Capiro.

Multipurpose storage rooms

Families are choosing to get as much use out of their laundry rooms as possible.

Jessica Nicastro, a Los Angeles-based interior designer, told the AP that laundry rooms are "often" being used as "linen and utility closets."

Jeanne Chung of CozyStylishChic, an interior design company in California, likes to make laundry room multifunctional. Here she's incorporated an ironing board, storage baskets and shelving.

Jeanne Chung of CozyStylishChic, an interior design company in California, likes to make laundry room multifunctional. Here she's incorporated an ironing board, storage baskets and shelving. (Dylan Riley Foto/CozyStylishChic via AP)

In her line of work, she’s reportedly incorporated ironing boards, drying racks, storage cabinets, counters and even pet baths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.