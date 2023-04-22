For King Charles' coronation, world's longest serving brass band player, 95, can toot his own horn

A music-loving grandfather, at 95 years old, has been crowned the world’s longest serving brass band player by Guinness World Records — and he's tooting his own horn about it, given that he'll be able to help lead his band's local celebration of King Charles' coronation on May 8.

Tom Street of the United Kingdom, in Heage, Derbyshire, has played his beloved trombone for Heage Silver Band for 82 years and 332 days.

That makes him a world record breaker, SWNS reported.

Street joined the brass band when he was just 13 years old in 1940, along with his five brothers. That was the same year Winston Churchill first became prime minister.

He reportedly has almost never missed a practice session or concert.

Street's playing career has spanned nine decades, said SWNS — and he has no plans to hang up his trusty trombone any time soon.

The grandfather still turns out for band practice twice a week and performs throughout the year around Derbyshire.

Street was presented with a certificate from Guinness World Records.

He is also passing his musical talent along to the next generation through his grandson, Louis Street, 21, who plays the cornet in the same band.

This past week, Street was presented with a certificate from Guinness World Records, confirming his position in the history books.

Street is a retired builder who lives in the Derbyshire village with his wife of 66 years, Peggy, who is 90.

Street told SWNS, "Playing brass band music is an absolute joy. I was given my first trombone when I was five and I joined the silver band when I was 14, so music has been with me all my life."

He added, "My father, Francis, was in the band — but when he died in 1932, my brothers joined — and when I was old enough, I did, too. And I haven't looked back."

He's played at numerous Remembrance Day services — and, yes, he performed to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

He recalled, "I just remember it rained all day and it was cold — and we had to play all around the villages, stopping at various places and then moving on."

Street added, "Even though it was cold and wet and we could barely feel our fingers, we all played our best and it was a wonderful occasion to be a part of."

Street, who is musical director, will be conducting Heage Silver Band to mark the coronation of King Charles on May 8.

He was officially recognized as a world record holder after his grandson applied to Guinness last year on his behalf.

Street is officially the world's longest serving player of a brass band — beating the previous record of 65 years.

His bandmates surprised him with his Guinness World Record certificate after a practice session.

Said Street, "I wondered what it was all about. I was looking around and seeing all my friends here. I've played with them right through the years," as SWNS noted.

"I’m very proud to say I am the world’s longest serving band player."

He added, "It was a wonderful surprise, and I’m very proud to say I am the world’s longest serving band player. I have no plans to stop playing. I love it too much."

Louis Street said his grandfather's love of music dated back to his childhood.

He told SWNS, "It's been his life, basically, two or three times a week. He gave me a cornet when I was two. He said, 'Music can describe what words can't.'"

Added the grandson, "I think without him, the band wouldn't be here today, so it's been an amazing effort."

He also said, "I’m very proud to play in the same band and be alongside him when he plays. I hope to play for many years to come."

A Guinness World Records spokesperson said, "What an incredible achievement. Congratulations, Tom, on becoming a Guinness World Records titleholder," as SWNS reported.