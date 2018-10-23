Kindergartner's birthday party ruined when no one shows up; Phoenix Suns offer him free tickets to game against Lakers

Even free pizza couldn’t attract any pint-sized partygoers for a 6-year-old’s birthday.

An Arizona mom says none of her son’s kindergarten friends showed up to his birthday party – after she sent 32 invitations to his classmates.

The boy, Teddy, held a birthday bash on Sunday at Peter Piper Pizza in Tucson, where he and his mother, Sil Mazzini, had been expecting dozens of little girls and boys — as well as the children’s parents — to join them at the restaurant. Mazzini said a few people told her in advance that they couldn’t make it, but she wasn’t prepared for everyone to be a no-show.

“I’m done with parties for a while,” Mazzini told KNXV.

DOG RETURNED TO ARIZONA SHELTER FOR BEING 'TOO GOOD'

Mazzini shared a photo of her son sitting alone in front of several pizzas with a reporter at KVOA who then shared the image on his Facebook page. That prompted dozens and dozens of birthday wishes from around the country, as well as other gifts and offers — including a free ride in a “mouse limo” owned by a local exterminator.

“I live near Tampa, Florida, and heard about you via my local news,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “I hope you have a wonderful year and I’m sending you a big hug.”

Another woman, meanwhile, warned Teddy to expect more of the same as he gets older.

“People are flaky and inconsiderate sometimes,” she wrote. “It happens[;] that doesn’t mean you aren’t great, just that people are silly. Best wishes kiddo!”

WAITRESS GIVEN $10,000 TIP BY CUSTOMER WHO ORDERED ONLY WATER

But the biggest unexpected birthday present for Teddy came from the Phoenix Suns, who invited him to watch Wednesday night’s game at the Talking Stick Resort Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James.

“How about we celebrate with thousands at our place!” the team tweeted. “Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon!”

The city’s professional soccer club, the Phoenix Rising, also invited Teddy to “join 7,000 of his closest friends” at a playoff game on Friday. A team spokesman told KNXV that some fans reached out with ideas on how to help the boy, including some who suggested buying a customized jersey for him.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But some on social media questioned Mazzini’s decision to broadcast her son’s humiliating day.

“Quick! Someone call the news, let’s embarrass this kid even more than he already is,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “Good lord. This is so wrong.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Post. Read more content from The New York Post here.