Dog returned to Arizona shelter for being 'too good'

Pets are sometimes returned to the shelter for a number of reasons, but this may be the first time you've heard of a dog being returned to the shelter for being "too good"!

According to officials with the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA, a one-year-old dog named "Binx" was returned to the shelter within 48 hours after being adopted, because the dog was considered by its erstwhile new owner as being "too good".

The dog, according to officials, is potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with dogs in the home, and the now-former owners decided they wanted more of a challenge.

