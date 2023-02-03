Kids in hospitals need Valentines: How to cheer them up this month

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PLAYING CUPID - Valentine’s Day isn't just for lovers. It can also be a time to spread love and cheer to children who are in hospitals, people who are in nursing homes and others in essential work industries. Continue reading...

MARATHON MAN - In honor of his late father, Gary McKee, 53, completed a stunning challenge: running 365 marathons in 365 days. Continue reading...

MIRACULOUS HEALING? - Fr. John Hollowell, a priest from Indiana, claims he's been cured of brain tumor after Lourdes trip. A doctor and faith leaders weigh in on the amazing story. Continue reading...

CHILLING OUT - Carol Bauer of Graceville, Minnesota, recorded a video of herself and her husband as they tossed water into the air and watched it freeze. She said the temperature was -17 degrees. See the video...

'PERSONAL DETERMINATION' - Meet pioneer pilot Charles "Chief" Anderson, the American who taught Tuskegee Airmen to fly. Continue reading...

'OLDEST DOG EVER' - Guinness World Records says that at 30 years of age, this Rafeiro do Alentejo dog named Bobi is the world’s oldest dog. Continue reading...

SWALLOWED BY SINKHOLE - Police in New York told Fox News Digital that a woman on Long Island and two others have been rescued after they fell into a large sinkhole that opened in the woman's front yard. Continue reading...

'CRAZY-LOOKING CAT' - Farmers in Michigan who trapped what they thought was a feline with a unique appearance ended up capturing an exotic animal that's native to Africa. Continue reading...

FIRST TIME IN SCIENTIFIC HISTORY - The world's largest and rarest of this ocean species has been spotted and tagged by researchers. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Is your phone getting hot during calls? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals precautions anyone can take to keep mobile devices from overheating. Continue reading...

BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about this unique month of tribute in America? Test your knowledge...

