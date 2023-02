Black History Month quiz: How well do you know the annual month? Test your knowledge of the historic month!

Black History Month has been observed in the U.S. for how long, as of right now?

Black History Month grew out of "Negro History Week," the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans — true or false?

John Mercer Langston (the great uncle of poet Langston Hughes) was the first Black man to become a lawyer in the U.S. when he passed the bar 1854 in which state?

Thurgood Marshall — the first African American appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court — was championed for the high court by which U.S. president?

Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play Major League Baseball when he joined which team in 1947?

Which of these individuals became the first Black billionaire?

The theme for 2023’s Black History Month is which of the following?

Many other countries around the world celebrate Black History Month as well — true or false?

Which of these colleges was the first of the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) in America?

Which actress made history in 2015 by becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her work on "How to Get Away with Murder"?

Outstanding track-and-field athlete Allyson Felix, who has won multiple Olympic gold medals, originally wanted to participate in which of these sports instead?

Which U.S. president issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring freedom for enslaved Americans held in the Confederacy?

Students from which university held protests to turn "Negro History Week" into a full month?

Which woman was best-known for refusing to give up her bus seat due to the color of her skin?

The "Little Rock Nine" were nine students who enrolled at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in connection with which famous court case?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!