Kids benefit from 'ditching their devices' at home, urges parenting expert

Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro provided some tips and ideas for families looking to spend more "screen-free time" together.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Maryland-based mom of three said that reducing screen time at home is a "good resolution for people with kids — and even if you don't have kids."

Meal times should be screen-free, she said.

KIDS LEFT ALONE WITH BABY MONITOR: THERE'S ‘NO POINT’ IN SITTERS, ONE MOM SAYS, BUT EXPERTS SOUND THE ALARM

"At the dinner table, ditch the devices," she said.

To facilitate conversations among the family in her own home, Mushro plays a game called "the peak and the pit," she said.

"Everybody goes around and they talk about the ‘peak,’ which was the best part of their day, and then they talk about the ‘pit,’ which was the worst part of their day," she said.

In addition to offering prompts to get everyone talking to each other, the game helps parents get "little nuggets of information that you wouldn't know otherwise," Mushro said.

AVOCADOS, HOME COOKING AND ‘SNACKLE' BOXES: HERE ARE THE FODO TRENDS TO WATCH IN A NEW YEAR

Arts and crafts are another screen-free way for families to spend time together, said Mushro.

"You can also do quick arts and crafts with your kids," she said. "You can have fun with just art kits."

"You don't have to be super crazy and fancy," she said. "You can get the kits that are already put together."

Co-hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth were quite interested in Mushro's third suggestion for families at home: playing games together.

KIDS NEED TO KNOW: IS MY MOM A 'SCRUNCHY' PARENT? HERE'S THE TRUTH BEHIND A VIRAL TIKTOK TREND

"If you're not an art person, you can do a family game night," she said, suggesting "puzzles, board games or charades."

Mushro then led a game of charades, pitting Hegseth and Emily Compagno against Cain and Rick Reichmuth.

Each team had 30 seconds to get through a maximum of seven cards.

Amid a lot of laughter, the teams tried their best to act out the actions indicated on their cards.

Cain and Reichmuth managed to get one point, while Hegseth and Compagno got through two — winning the game.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Well deserved, well-earned," said Compagno, raising the trophy.

"Definitely," concurred Mushro. "You did it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You guys are at the pit," said Hegseth.

"We're at the peak."