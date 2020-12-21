Kids are asking Santa ‘to take away COVID’ for Christmas
Professional Santas have struggled this season due to the pandemic
It’s normally the most wonderful time of the year. But for professional Santas, the coronavirus has presented major conundrums this holiday season.
"A few months ago, we had a group of Santas get on a Zoom, just like any other job," Texas St. Nick Barry Swindall told The Post. "We shared ideas about what we could still do."
Swindall is also one of the subjects in photographer Ron Cooper’s new book, "We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles." The tome captures some of America’s most creative and devoted professionals.
"Some kids have asked for Santa to take away COVID. I say, ‘If Santa had the magic to do it, he would have,’ " said Swindall. "We need Santa and the Christmas spirit more than ever."