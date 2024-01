Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A pig in Kentucky was caught going hog wild while enjoying a snow day this week.

The Richmond Police Department posted pictures of the adorable pig on Tuesday. The animal ran away from its trailer and was found by officers that morning.

"Officers responded this morning to a pig on the loose!" the police department wrote. "After escaping its trailer, this hefty friend spent some time enjoying the winter weather and recent snowfall."

The animal sported a snow-covered snout in the photos. Beaming police officers also made thumbs-up gestures while posing with the pig.

After spending all morning in the snow, it looked like the pig could use a blanket – and the animal was brought back to his owner.

"The pig has since been reunited with its owner, and gladly agreed to pose for a picture with some of the officers who helped with its safe return!" the Facebook post added.

Dozens of Richmond residents commented on the post, which got over a thousand likes on Facebook.

"Love it! Thanks for being out battling these freezing temps!" one local resident wrote.

"I saw it this morning and had to do a double take," another Facebook user recalled. "Never know what you will see."

"Love this!! Something good to brighten someone’s day," an additional user said.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.