Dog shocks Pennsylvania family by chowing down on $4K in cash: 'Shredded all over the room'

A Pennsylvania couple’s home improvement funds nearly went to the dogs when their pup made a snack out of a large sum of cash they'd pulled out to pay for the job.

"It was shredded all over the room," Carrie Law of Pittsburgh told Fox News Digital about the money.

"There was one area that was pretty decently covered in bills, some that had little puncture marks from him biting into it," she said of their dog. "And a lot of it was missing, so we kind of figured out that he had probably swallowed a good chunk of this money."

Cecil, a 7-year-old Goldendoodle, had never done anything like this before, Law said.

"That’s why it was kind of shocking," Law said.

"He is just such a goofy dog and such a sweetie. He's 100 pounds and he's kind of a lap dog. He loves leaning on people and [getting] belly scratches. A lot of people describe him as having like a human inside of him."

‘Didn’t even register'

The couple had just taken $4,000 out of their bank account — and it had been sitting on their kitchen counter for about 30 minutes.

"We were planning on paying for a landscaping project in cash," Law said.

"I was working at the other end of the house and all of a sudden I hear [my husband] Clayton yelling that Cecil has eaten the money. It just didn't even register because he's never done anything remotely like that in his life," she said.

"It was not making sense — but it was obvious what happened."

Law said Cecil just stood there looking at them — and did not seem to be fazed at all.

"We called the vet just to see what they recommended," Law said.

"They said, ‘You know, he's a big dog, he's 100 pounds, so as long as he's acting normally and going to the bathroom normally and eating and stuff — he should be fine.’"

Cecil, Law said, spent the afternoon playing, napping and watching TV — with a belly full of thousands of dollars.

In the meantime, she decided to call the bank.

"I said, ‘You’re going to think I'm crazy, but this is what happened, so what do we do?’" Law said.

"They were really nice about it and said if we could tape bills together and if they had the majority of the left and right serial number[s] present, they would be able to replace those bills. So, we taped up the stuff that had just been shredded on the floor."

Wild development overnight

But in the middle of the night — the Laws got some more of their money back.

"I guess it was about 2 a.m. and we heard that telltale sign that your dog is going to get sick in the middle of the night," Law said.

"We noticed [he vomited] a lot of bills — and so we decided it was worth cleaning this off and drying it to see what we could get back."

It turned out to be a significant amount — and the bills were in pretty good shape despite everything, Law said.

"We decided it was probably worth following him around the yard and picking up whatever he deposited. But I let my husband do that part," she said.

The unusual collection process took about three days, she said.

"We were collecting what he was dropping and then also trying to put it together," Law said.

"It was just such a ridiculous puzzle because you have some of the pieces and you don't know if some of the pieces are going to be coming out in a couple of hours or if those pieces are just gone."

So far, the Laws said they've recouped around $3,500 from the bank.

"I just brought it in a plastic baggie and I was very clear about what had happened to that money in case anybody was going to freak out about touching it," Law said.

"They replaced those bills right away and that was great."

There’s still a plastic bag with approximately $350 to $400 in it, Law said.

But it’s mostly just bits and corners of the bills that are simply too far gone to save, she said.

"We'll probably frame a couple of bills because it’s just so wild and funny at this point," she said.

Cecil, for his part, seems no worse for the wear, the couple told Fox News Digital.

"He’s totally fine and never had any issues. We were never mad at him or anything," Law said.

"We were just so shocked. Even that night, before he'd thrown up or anything like that, we were just laughing because he's just sitting on the couch, watching TV. We're just laughing that this dog has so much money inside of him right now and there's nothing we can do about it."