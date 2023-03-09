Kentucky grandmas get sweet surprises from Rihanna and Jay-Z after their TikTok goes viral

The Super Bowl LVII took place on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona — and for the halftime show, pop star Rihanna took to the world-renowned stage to perform some of her most well-known hits.

Some Kentucky grandmas who reside in an assisted living facility were paying attention, too.

The senior ladies, who live at the Arcadia Senior Living facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, recreated part of Rihanna’s performance in a recent TikTok — going viral with over 32.1 million views at the time of this report.

The ladies received a sweet surprise after their video went viral — flowers from both Rihanna and Jay-Z, the Facebook post shared.

The senior living facility posted images of the special flower deliveries from the superstars to their Facebook page.

The flowers from Jay-Z, the owner of Roc Nation, the company that represents Rihanna, arrived first, they noted on Facebook.

The accompanying note read, "We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation! Jay-Z."

The award-winning rapper sent red roses.

The second flower delivery, over two dozen white roses, was from the halftime performer herself.

Rihanna’s note read, "You ladies dance was amazing — Love, Roc Nation Rihanna."

Some of the women featured in the video — Pat, Dora and Sue — joined "Fox & Friends" recently to discuss their dance video and how it came about.

Dora, the woman in red at the end of the video, was portraying Rihanna during her "Rude Boy" song during the Super Bowl performance — and said she was chosen for that role for a couple of different reasons.

"I think I had the biggest swing," she said.

The women said they all watched the Super Bowl game and enjoyed Rihanna’s performance.

Sue, who blew the kiss at the beginning of the video, said her family liked the video.

Pat said her daughters thought she was quite "bold" for partaking in the activity.

Dora said she was surprised by the video for one particular reason.

"Didn’t know I could move that quick," she said.