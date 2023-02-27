Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Kentucky grandmas in assisted living facility go viral on TikTok for recreating Rihanna’s Super Bowl number

Viral video featuring the ladies has been seen by 23 million people and counting on TikTok

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Grannies recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl dance, go viral

The Kentucky Acadia Senior Living Bowling Green residents say their grandchildren loved their performance.

Super Bowl LVII may have taken place on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona — with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the championship against the Philadelphia Eagles — but a group of older ladies are keeping it alive in their very own way.

Rihanna performed at the Apple Music Halftime Show, singing her iconic songs and even hinting she's expecting her second child during her show — later confirming the pregnancy, as Fox News Digital reported.

Meanwhile, residents at Kentucky Arcadia Senior Living facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, watched the performance on their own — and decided to try out some of the dance moves themselves for a TikTok video. 

Pat, Dora and Sue were three of the dancers.

They discussed their now-viral video on "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning, explaining how the idea came about.

Pat, Dora and Sue joined "Fox & Friends" Monday morning to discuss their viral TikTok video.  (Fox News)

Dora, the woman in red at the end of the video, was portraying Rihanna during her "Rude Boy" song during the Super Bowl performance — and said she was chosen for that role for a couple of different reasons. 

"I think I had the biggest swing," she said. 

Pat and Sue, however, laughed and said she simply had the red outfit needed for the job. 

The idea for the video came from the social director of community activities at the senior living facility, said the women — and these ladies in their 80s were game to give it a try. 

Dora said she was chosen because she could dance — and had the right outfit for the job.  (Fox News)

The women said they all watched the Super Bowl game — and now over 23 million people have watched their video as well. 

Sue, who blew the kiss at the beginning of the video, said her family liked the video.

Pat said her daughters thought she was quite "bold" for partaking in the activity. 

Dora said she was surprised by the video for one particular reason. 

Sue was the one who blew kisses to the camera at the beginning of the video — her family liked the video, she said. (Fox News)

"Didn’t know I could move that quick," she said. 

The craziest part? 

The now-viral video was done in one take.

The Kentucky ladies said they might make another video for social media — they might come up with something for the Easter holiday, they noted.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 