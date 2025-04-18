Kentucky Derby Personality Quiz: What Janice Dean Hat Are You?

Published
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Take our Kentucky Derby Personality Quiz and see which Janice Dean Hat you are!
See what hat you are through this personality quiz.
Then share your results with friends.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
See what hat you are through this personality quiz.
Then share your results with friends.