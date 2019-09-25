Meghan Markle mixes old outfits, affordable styles during South Africa tour

Like many avid travelers away on a big trip, Meghan Markle packed some tried-and-true wardrobe favorites — as well as some new, relatively affordable pieces — for her trip to South Africa, which began on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their first official tour as a family on Sept. 23 with baby son Archie in tow. During the highly photographed 10-day excursion, the new mom seemingly intends to make her fashion statements a bit more subtle, as evidenced by her curated choices so far.

In Cape Town on Monday morning, Duchess Meghan wore a black-and-white printed wrap dress made from traditional African cloth by Malawai-based, fair-trade brand Mayamiko. Sure enough, the $85 number already sold out online.

Later that day, the 38-year-old wore a blue Veronica Beard shirtdress that may look familiar, as the duchess was first spotted in the frock in October 2018 during a visit to Tongo with her husband, according to Harper’s Bazaar. During both appearances on Monday, the royal sported black espadrille wedges — a style that Queen Elizabeth reportedly does not approve of — from Castañer that retail for $120.

On Tuesday, Duchess Meghan dressed for the elements at Monwabisi Beach with two Madewell classics — a denim jacket ($118) and canvas tote ($78), keeping the look casual with a white button-down top, black pants and leather flats, fan site What Meghan Wore reports.

Dressing up for a visit to the Auwal Mosque, the former actress wore a headscarf, a $325 eco-friendly green shirtdress by Staud, and a pair of $100 Sam Edelman pointed-toe beige flats, according to the blog.

Later attending a reception at the British High Commissioner's Cape Town residence, Duchess Meghan re-wore a striped green maxi dress — albeit with a $1,600 price tag — from Australian designer Martin Grant. The royal first sported the frock during an official visit to Sydney last year, News.com.au reports.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex wore a navy-and-white Club Monaco dress that reportedly retails for $450, according to The Sun, to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The royal later changed into a $120 black, belted Everlane jumpsuit while meeting with charitable groups The Woodstock Exchange and mothers2mothers; she previously wore the jumpsuit while working on her September British Vogue cover, according to Bazaar.

Some eagle-eyed observers have noted that Duchess Meghan has not yet been spotted wearing her engagement ring while abroad.

According to Page Six, the royal has left her three-diamond ring (reportedly valued at around $295,000) and matching eternity band at home, opting instead to wear her gold Welsh wedding band along with another dainty gold ring (allegedly worth $250).

A source also told Hello! that the duchess stepped out without her ring because she wants to be "low key" while doing meet-and-greets with the public.

"The very fact Meghan was adroit enough to realize that and quietly left her rock elsewhere, I think, is a powerful signal," royal expert and writer Daniela Elser explained in an article for News.com.au.

"Firstly, of just how conscious she is about making others comfortable, secondly, that she is sensationally savvy image-wise and third, that she is more than happy to rewrite the rule book,” Elser said.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.