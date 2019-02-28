Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton bartends in $2,400 Missoni dress during trip to Northern Ireland

By Melissa Minton | New York Post
The 37-year-old-royal headed to an event at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall wearing a green Missoni dress priced at $2,480. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton‘s latest outfit is more disco than duchess.

The 37-year-old-royal, who’s on a surprise two-day trip to Northern Ireland with Prince William, headed to an event at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall wearing a green Missoni dress ($2,480) featuring metallic lamé, a pleated skirt and long sleeves.

Middleton paired her mint-hued midi with taupe suede pumps, a matching nude clutch and casual curls, while Prince William opted for a suit sans tie.

Inside the venue, Middleton and Prince William took turns pulling pints of beer. (Samir Hussein/AFP/Getty Images)

The sparkling outfit was a playful change from the Duchess of Cambridge’s daytime look; earlier, she wore workout gear and sneakers under a red Carolina Herrera coat dress to play outside with local children.

The party-ready dress was a fitting choice for the evening’s activity; inside the venue, Middleton and Prince William took turns pulling pints of beer.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.