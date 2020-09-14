Artists selling 'Karen' Halloween masks, billing them as the 'scariest thing you can be'

If 2020 wasn’t already terrifying enough, one Los Angeles artist is trying to make Halloween even creepier by debuting “Karen” masks – billing the costumes as “the scariest thing you can be.”

The $180 masks, made by L.A.-based artist Jason Adcock, were inspired by recent news stories and social media videos featuring women described as "Karens" – a pejorative term often used to describe a White, usually middle-aged woman thought to be acting entitled. The term has also become synonymous with White privilege and racial tension amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adcock made two versions of the mask – the "Karen" and the "Karen-19" – which are currently being sold on Etsy. Both masks are made to look like White women with bloodshot eyes, rotting teeth and lots of blonde hair.

"Hair color may differ slightly but will always be [blonde]," reads a description of the item at Adcock's Etsy shop.

Adcock did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

The Karen mask comes following a number of headline-making incidents usually involving women having outbursts over mask mandates or calling the authorities on people of color, such as the woman who became known as Central Park "Karen" after she was seen in a viral video calling the police on a Black, Harvard-educated birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park, or the woman in San Francisco who sparked controversy for calling the police on a person of color making a Black Lives Matter sign at his own home.