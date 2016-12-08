José Garces' Spiced Sangria With Cranberry and Dried Red Chiles

As delightful as it is to drink on a summer afternoon, sangria isn't only a warm-weather beverage.

Try serving this in-season version from Ecuadorian-American restaurateur José Garces—and get used to hearing his name.

In 2009, the Philadelphia-based restaurateur both was named the James Beard Foundation’s "Best Chef Mid-Atlantic of 2009" and won "The Next Iron Chef." All while running his small empire of restaurants. Up next? A cookbook, of course. It'll be his second, after 2008's "Latin Evolution."

Red Sangria Spiced Cranberry with Dried Red Chiles, Anise and Cloves

Serves 10 to 12

Red Wine Mix

1 750 ml bottle of Rose Tempranillo

Half cup of spiced simple syrup (recipe follows)

Three-eights cup of ruby port wine

Three-eights cup of Torres Gran orange liqueur or Cointreau

Three-eights cup of cranberry juice

Combine all ingredients, keep refrigerated until ready to serve. This is the wine base for the sangria.

Spiced Simple Syrup

2 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

Half tsp dry red chili flakes

3 cinnamon sticks

8 allspice berries

6 cloves

3 whole star anise

To make simple syrup: bring all ingredients to a boil while stirring constantly, 15 to 20 minutes. Strain solids from liquid. Discard spices. Set liquid aside, cool completely before using.

Macerated Red Fruit Mix

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 granny smith apples, cut into small cubes

Half cup of ruby port wine

Three-fourths cup of spiced simple syrup

Three-fourths cup of triple sec

To macerate, soak cranberries and apples in spiced simple syrup, triple sec and ruby port wine (at least four hours and preferably overnight). Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to serve. When finished, fruit should be a bit “soupy” from the juices being drawn out.

Assemble

To serve: Fill wine glasses with ice. Scoop 2 tablespoons of the fruit mix and their juices over the ice. Pour wine mix to fill.

