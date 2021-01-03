Jet-skiing boyfriend describes how 6-foot waves left him lost and holding on for dear life

Love hurts.

The story of a Scottish man who traveled by jet ski across the Irish Sea to visit his girlfriend on the Isle of Man, which was closed to non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic, didn’t end the way he hoped. After being arrested, jailed and removed from the country, he revealed just how dangerous his trip actually was.

The day of Dale McLaughlan’s jet ski trip, the forecast called for calm waters, The Sun reports. Instead, he was met by 6-foot-tall waves and heavy fog and quickly became lost. A trip he reportedly thought would take 45 minutes ended up taking four-and-a-half hours.

McLaughlan, who hadn’t driven a jet skit before, told The Mirror, "As soon as I hit open water I thought ‘Oh my God.’ It was like getting a kick in the teeth. It was terrible. It wasn’t fun."

Even worse, he says, a wave washed away his GPS, leaving him lost in the middle of the sea. "I didn’t have a clue where I was going," he explained.

He reportedly made it to the Isle of Man with only a few minutes of fuel left.

The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Howard Quayle called McLaughlan's actions "an incredibly reckless, dangerous endeavor, which could have ended very differently given the time of year."

Fox News previously reported that McLaughlan met his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe, in September while working in the Isle of Man after being provided an exemption certificate.

McLaughlan was reportedly released from jail early and sent back to Scotland.

McLaughlan was reportedly released from jail early and sent back to Scotland.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Man has been closed to non-residents since March. At the time of McLaughlan’s stunt, the isle only had four active cases of coronavirus.