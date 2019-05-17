Jessie James Decker announces second Kittenish store location

Jessie James Decker is gearing up to expand her Kittenish fashion empire — and she’s painting it purple.

The “Roots and Wings” singer is opening her second brick-and-mortar store for the clothing and accessories brand this summer in Florida. The first store opened in Nashville in February.

“I have a beach home there so it’s just a great way for me to keep an eye on it because I’ll be there and I’m very, very hands-on with my brand,” Decker told Page Six Style at the launch party for Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions on Wednesday night. “I know every single detail of what’s going on. Probably too much! But I just love it so much and I think that’s what makes it Kittenish. It’s got my touch all over it and I like to make it as true to me as possible because my fans are smart and they know.”

Decker, 31, was inspired to start the brand almost five years ago while she was on the road. She says she always wanted to create a fashion line and started sketching and designing while she was in school. Once she saw other girls starting to replicate her outfits, she thought to herself, “Man, I wanna make clothes that make them feel good because these clothes make them feel confident and make them feel good about themselves.”

Now that she’s heading back on tour, she’s playing around with her fashion.

“I like wearing shorts and little booties and bodysuits are probably my favorite,” she told us. “Or a crop top. Because it does get really hot on stage. And that’s the time just to be a little bit more on the wild side. I’ve been wearing tassels and sequins and just a little bit more wild than my typical mom sweatpants.”

But fans can expect different pieces in her upcoming fall collection.

“Cheetah print and leopard print have made a huge comeback but Kittenish has always been cheetah print,” she teased. “That’s always been our logo. I’m loving how much that’s come back. I’m loving the neons, but this fall expect to see purple. Purple’s going to be really big.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.