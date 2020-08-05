Jeff Foxworthy's estate sale at Georgia home includes autographed memorabilia

“What’s It Worth?” host and veteran comedian Jeff Foxworthy is holding an estate sale at his Georgia home, giving fans a chance to snag some of his most prized personal items.

The Georgia native is reportedly downsizing from his estate in Johns Creek, a city about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

In doing so, he is holding a four-day sale, available by appointment only, through Aug. 8, according to Estate Sales.

The entertainer, known for his role in the comedy troupe Blue Collar Comedy Tour, is a multiple Grammy nominee and bestselling author. In 2014, he was even inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Interested consumers will be privy to various items from Foxworthy's collectibles, entertainment and sports memorabilia, "high-end" furnishings and decor, some vintage finds and "guy stuff," according to the listing.

Among the items are Foxworthy's "Keep Laughing" autographed books, posters, figurines, scripts, casino memorabilia, award presentations for record/CD sales, framed platinum and gold CDs/records.

Consumers can also nab TV/Everlast boxing robes and jackets, original pen drawings and artwork of celebrities, used backstage passes and celebrity golf tournament memorabilia.

For "avid memorabilia collectors," the sale also includes a World War II aviator print signed by baseball legend Ted Williams, a San Francisco Giants jersey signed by Hall of Famers from the team, and a Dan Marino-signed football. There is also Atlanta Braves memorabilia, a Dale Earnhardt-signed photo, Frabel crystal tomahawk and signed/framed pictures by celebrities including Paul Newman, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dustin Hoffman.

Foxworthy is also offering up a 9-foot pool table with accessories as well as other items, including an air hockey table, BowFlex, audio equipment, some flatscreen TVs, albums and CDs, and a whitetail deer and raccoon mounts and hunting bow.

