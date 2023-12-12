Japan’s oldest person, Fusa Tatsumi, has died at age 116

The oldest person in Japan has died at the age of 116 years old.

Fusa Tatsumi died of old age on Dec. 12 at 9:25 a.m., according to local Japanese broadcaster MBS.

The woman spent her last days at a nursing home in Kashiwara, Kyodo News reported, where she was known for often greeting employees.

Tatsumi was born on April 25, 1907, in what is now known as Yao City, Osaka Prefecture.

She was the second daughter of six children, MBS reported.

Tatsumi married at 32 years old.

She raised three children, who went on to grace her with eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The woman's oldest son told MBS, "I can only be grateful that she survived with the help of generous nursing care."

He added, "She was the oldest mother in Japan and was able to accomplish something that no one could do."

The Okasa resident was declared the oldest person in Japan after the passing of Kane Tanaka, who died on April 19, 2022, at 119 years old, according to NHK World-Japan.

Tatsumi received a congratulatory letter from Osaka Prefecture Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura in September 2023 to celebrate her long life.

Yoshimura posted on X following Tatsumi's death, acknowledging the letter and her longevity.

"I still can't forget how energetic Fusa Tatsumi was," the governor wrote.

"We sincerely pray for the repose of the soul of Fusa Tatsumi."

Fox News Digital reached out to Guinness World Records for comment.

Cortney Moore contributed to this report.