Japanese baby who went viral for luscious locks scores modeling gig

A Japanese baby girl whose impressive full head of hair caught international attention over the summer is now the face of a new Pantene ad — and her mother is sharing the secret to her daughter’s luscious locks.

Chanco became a hair model at age 1 after her mother, Mami Kano, began posting photos of her daughter’s impressive locks on Instagram in May, leaving social media users flabbergasted and wanting the same #hairgoals. The account, dubbed baby Chanco’s “hair diary,” garnered more than 309,000 followers in just months.

“I’m so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries,” Kano told People magazine on Tuesday, adding that the child has a “lighthearted smile and luxurious head of hair [that] doesn’t match her age.”

As to how she keeps the child’s hair so voluminous, she said: “Brushing and just let her live as she is.”

On Monday, Chanco starred in Pantene’s new ad alongside Japanese television announcer Sato Kondo, who was praised in Japan for her natural gray hair.

“We went straight to her mother because Chanco’s personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support,” said P&G Japan haircare associate brand director Yoshiaki Okura.

“We feel [Chanco’s] beautiful hair has strong power that makes people positively move forward,” Okura told People. “And we also support her mother’s positiveness to post wonderful moments with Chanco.”

Chanco, who celebrated her first birthday on Dec. 23, was born in Japan and “came out of the womb with a full head of hair,” Popsugar previously reported.

Kano told People on Tuesday that she’ll most likely keep Chanco’s hair long.

“I prefer to keep her hair long, and in the future I want to try some new arrangements, like braids,” she said.