'Most beautiful girl in the world' awarded title of 'most beautiful face' over a decade later

A young woman once declared to be the “most beautiful” girl in the world is being celebrated once again for managing to still be pretty darn good-looking.

Thylane Blondeau, the 17-year-old daughter of French soccer player Patrick Blondeau and French fashion designer Veronika Loubry, first made headlines as a six-year-old after working as a child model at age four, AOL reports.

This past Friday, a group led by TC Candler — a man described as a “professional film critic and the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year” on the Independent Critics List website — decided to honor Blondeau yet again in its 2018 list, giving her the top spot.

In addition to TC Chandler’s announcement, Blondeau herself shared the news on Instagram, remarking that she “just can’t believe” she earned No. 1.

"Thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted… I never thought I was once number one.”

Thylane was joined on the list by such names as “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra (No. 47), “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot (No. 38) and Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (No. 24), among 96 other international celebrities and public figures.

Thylane was also ranked No. 2 on the 2017 edition of the list, just behind Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano, who came in at No. 4 this year.

Along with the 2018 “Most Beautiful Faces” list, TC Candler also released its “Most Handsome Faces” of 2018, with ”Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa earning the top spot.