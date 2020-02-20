Jägermeister logo does not offend Christians, court rules

The logo for the popular alcoholic drink Jägermeister was found to not be religiously offensive, a Swiss court said Monday.

Judges in Switzerland rejected a case by the country's Federal Institute of Intellectual Property that demanded the logo be restricted because they said the image was offensive to the religious beliefs of some citizens.

The institute said the logo -- a stag with a cross between its antlers -- could offend the country's Christians due to the religious symbol on each bottle. They had blocked attempts by the German brand to expand its trademark beyond alcohol and clothing.

Judges said while the story behind the logo comes from an old Christian tale, the modern consumer associates it with the alcohol.

They ruled the "intensive" use of the image by Jägermeister had "weakened its religious character" over time and no one was likely to be offended, according to Swissinfo.

The logo's origin stems from the eighth-century legend of St. Hubertus.

Before becoming the "Apostle of the Ardennes," St. Hubertus was a devoted hunter who was chasing a stag on Good Friday morning when he received a vision of a glowing crucifix between the animal's antlers.

Legend says a heavenly voice spoke to him about living a more holy life and he converted to Christianity after that revelation.

Considering it's now the 21st century, Jägermeister is free to use the logo for all promotional activities and products in Switzerland -- including cosmetics, mobile phones, or telecommunications services.